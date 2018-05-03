Community health fair at Sadie G. Mays features story teller Watts

Atlanta – The 21st Annual Community Health Fair, hosted by Sadie G. Mays Health & Rehabilitation Center, will feature celebrated storyteller and American Griot, Cynthia Watts. Held in conjunction with National Nursing Home Week, the theme of the health fair will be “Celebrating Life’s Stories” and it will be held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 1821 Anderson Ave., NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. Get free health information and screenings, which may include cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure, bone density, hearing, HIV, etc. Other entertainment will feature DJ Barake, vocalist Najuma, and Energy Fitness Guru, John Lewis. Sample tasty treats and win prizes too. Don’t miss this FREE event! Donations will be accepted. For more information, call (404) 794-2477 or visit http://www.sgmays.org. ‘See you there!

