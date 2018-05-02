Watch These White Parents Go Ballistic Because Their Children Will Go To School With Black And Brown Kids

The DOE (Department of Education) in New York City is attempting to make changes to prevent school segregation. According to the UCLA’s Civil Rights Project report, as of 2014, New York has the most segregated schools in the country. Therefore, the DOE is proposing a plan that, according to the New York Post, would “give students who score below grade level priority access to 25 percent of seats at each of the district’s 18 middle schools starting with next year’s application process. The logic behind this proposal is that many of the kids with low test scores are attending schools with little to no funding and do not have the same resources as white schools in New York, especially on the Upper West Side. Well, parents are outraged at the idea of poor Black and brown kids sitting next to their children.

In a meeting, white parents screamed and whined. One woman hypothesized that if their school is more segregated, the rich white kids might be shut out. She hollered, “You’re talking about an 11-year-old, you worked your butt off, and you didn’t get that, what you needed or wanted. You’re telling them that you’re not going to go to a school that’s going to educate them the same way you’ve been educated. Life sucks!” Obviously, this analogy is insane. It’s highly unlike a child wouldn’t be allowed to the school and if for some reason the child can’t — he or she won’t be shipped off to a hellish school, they would attend a neighboring school that would be just as affluent.

A middle school principal was so mortified by the comments, he said, “There are kids that are tremendously disadvantaged. And to compare these students and say, ‘My already advantaged kid needs more advantage, they need to be kept away from those kids,’ is tremendously offensive to me.” Watch the bleeding liberal racism below:

Even the new school Chancellor Richard Carranza, who is Mexican American, was disturbed the parents, saying, “I don’t understand what assurances I can give except we’re going to work every single day to make sure every student in our system gets the support and the resources they need to be successful.” He also added, “I’m not going to shy away from the issue that the Supreme Court settled this case.”

Clearly, these parents need to own their racism, but they won’t. Instead, they will hide behind the veil of, “We just want what is best for the kids!” What’s best for the kids is to not live in a bubble of rich whiteness.

