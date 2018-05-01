MARTA holds police department job fair

Event Highlights Opportunity to Join Law Enforcement Community

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a police job fair on Saturday, May 5 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the atrium of MARTA headquarters located at 2424 Piedmont Road N.E. The event will provide information about job openings within the MARTA Police Department.

MPD wants to hire 40 officers to ensure the police force is fully staffed for the Super Bowl in February 2019, when hundreds of thousands of football fans will ride MARTA to events all over the city.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 21 years-old and have a valid driver’s license

Pass all required tests, including criminal background and credit checks, and polygraph, drug and alcohol, psychological, and physical screenings

Have completed one of the following: two or more years of college, one term honorable military service, two years POST certified peace officer, corrections, or jailer, pre-service academy

MARTA offers full benefits and opportunities for advancement, as well as competitive pay and a one-time signing bonus of up to $3,000.

“The MARTA Police Department is hiring. We are looking to fill 40 full-time permanent positions immediately,” said MARTA Police Chief Wanda Y. Dunham. “We are eager to welcome new recruits who want to become part of MPD’s finest.”

MARTA police officers are responsible for the safety and security of all Authority properties, including buses, trains, and stations. There are six police precincts located at Lindbergh, College Park, Indian Creek, Five Points, Dunwoody, and in Clayton County.

Visit http://www.itsmarta.com/mpd-sessions.aspx for more information on the job fair, including a video on the recruitment process.

