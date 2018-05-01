Cardi B. Pays Tribute To Princess Diana In This Fashionable Way

Cardi B. performed at Broccoli Fest this past weekend in Washington, D.C. wearing a more relaxed outfit on stage. Sporting a t-shirt, jean shorts, and a jacket, she paid tribute to a very famous woman.

The Bronx beauty wore a $435.00 Off-White Princess Diana t-shirt on the stage.

BILLIE JEAN A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Apr 28, 2018 at 8:30pm PDT

Cardi B. is known to show love to other women and artists. She most recently paid tribute to TLC with her outfit at Coachella.

The pregnant queen announced that she will be canceling the rest of her performances, due to her pregnancy, until the Fall when she goes on tour with Bruno Mars. She is reportedly expecting in July.

