Here’s The Black Prosecutor Who Skillfully Canceled Bill Cosby

One Black prosecutor stood out in Bill Cosby‘s drugging and sexual assault trial, helping to ensure that time was up for the 80-year-old comedian.

On Thursday (April 26), Cosby was found guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging former Temple University employee Andrea Constand and sexually assaulting her at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Kristen Gibbons Feden, the special prosecutor and Montgomery County, Pennsylvania district attorney’s office veteran, skillfully confronted Cosby on Tuesday (April 24). She gave a passionate closing argument that put her face-to-face with the man before publicly exposing him as a predator and con artist, The New York Times reported.

Feden’s unapologetic moment came from a personal place. “I’m a very loud person, and I don’t like seeing people get picked on,” Feden, who is a wife and mother, said to The New York Times in her first interview since the guilty verdict.“I’m also a very emotional person. That can be a flaw, but it can also be used as a tool.”

Here are a few more facts about Feden:

She watches Law & Order: SVU: Feden is a big fan of the drama, chronicling many of the same types of cases that she has dealt with in real life.

She’s a New Jersey Native: The lawyer grew up in Willingboro.

She has equally talented parents: Feden’s father was a doctor, and her mother was a speech pathologist.

She likes science: She majored in neuroscience at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

She wanted to be a doctor: Feder thought she might follow in her father’s footsteps. However, she later decided against it after her older sister, who was in medical school, pointed out how she couldn’t stand blood and bugs.

