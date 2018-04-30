City of College Park Hosts 2018 Tri-Cities Small Business Fair

Business fair will host local industries and professionals making an impact in the tri-cities community

The city of College Park has teamed up with neighboring cities East Point and Hapeville to present a full day of learning and networking for local businesses. The Tri-Cities Small Business Fair will occur on Wednesday May, 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This business expo, hosted at the Georgia International Convention Center, will provide attendees with insight and education to further their local business’ success. The day will begin with a networking breakfast, followed by learning sessions covering everything from starting a home-based business to growing established businesses into the regional market.

Attendees can also enjoy a special working lunch featuring a panel with representatives from the movie industry discussing how the industry can be beneficial to local businesses. The day’s speakers will include state and local municipal economic development professionals, as well as business owners and executives from successful local companies including Arden’s Garden, Arches Brewing, Kupcakerie, Club E Business Incubator, Wells Fargo, 2 Pieces of Toast, Newell Recycling and Peach Dish. Tickets are just $10 and can be purchased here.

“College Park is filled with a variety of great local businesses and business owners contributing to our thriving community,” said Renée Coakley, main street manager for the city of College Park. “We want to empower our city members and neighbors with the tools they need to succeed and to help them continue to grow and develop their businesses.”

Small Group Sessions will include:

Networking and breakfast

Regional economic overview

Starting and running a home-based business

Doing business in College Park, East Point and Hapeville

Moving a home-based business to a brick and mortar

Movie industry luncheon

Growing an existing business into a statewide and regional player

For more information regarding this event and the city of College Park, please visit http://www.collegeparkga.com.

About College Park:

Encompassing 11.1 square miles, College Park is home to the world headquarters of Chick-fil-A, the most traveled airport worldwide in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, and has the largest and one of the most prestigious K-12 private schools in the continental United States – Woodward Academy. College Park has one of Georgia’s most vibrant historical communities, while the city moves boldly ahead in new technologies and alternative fuel and energy platforms. College Park’s progressive mission focuses on economic development, hospitality and entertainment. The city-operated Georgia International Convention Center boasts the largest ballroom in the state of Georgia, and a new multipurpose arena, Gateway Center @ College Park, is slated to open in 2019 as the home court for the Atlanta Hawks’ G-League team.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: