Video Shows More Waffle House Racism Against Black Customers

Jacinda Mitchell claims she was locked out of the 24-hour franchise.


Waffle House is in PR hell right now. First, on the early morning of Sunday, April 22, 25-year-old  Chikesia Clemons was arrested by White police officers at a Waffle House in Saraland, Alabama. Three officers slammed her to the floor, expose her breasts and one officer threatens to break her arm. Watch the video below:

Waffle House immediately sided with police  by saying they “strongly support the actions taken by the Saraland Police Department.” According to the Washington Post, the police then accused Chikesia of being drunk  and threatening to “shoot this place up.” Chikeisa is taking legal action and powerhouse attorney Benjamin Crump is representing her.

Now there is another incident at Waffle House in Pinson, Alabama. According to AL.com, “In the video, apparently taken on April 22, the woman, Jacinda Mitchell, shows the locked front door of the restaurant at night. Inside, activity appears to be continuing normally, with customers eating and employees cooking food.” Waffle House is open 24 hours so there is no reason why the door should have been locked. See the video below:

Mithcell  wrote on social media, “I don’t need a lawsuit…. just needs to be brought to the public attention. This happened all before the shooting and incident in mobile al went viral.” Waffle House is reportedly “investigating the circumstances.”

The franchise clearly needs to firmly speak out against discrimination. Not immediately side with police officers or move as slow as molasses to “investigate.” Waffle House clearly needs that Starbucks and H&M treatment.

 

