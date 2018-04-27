Marriage 4 Life Walk Saturday with New Edition’s Ronnie Bell and Shamari DeVoe of Blaque

Atlanta residents New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe (Blaque) will co-host the Married 4 Life Walk with marriage counseling couple, Martez and Woodrina Layton. The mission of the event is to reinforce the principle of “Walking in Unity”. The walk will begin on April 28, at 9 a.m. to 12:30 PM at the Grace Community Church in Marietta, 770 Kennesaw Ave. NW Marrietta, GA, and ends at Kennesaw Mountain National Park.

Atlanta residents will join the co-hosts for the two-mile walk to emphasize the importance of marriage counseling and coaching to strengthen marriages and prevent divorce.

The purpose of the walk is to encourage couples to connect, share and stand with other likeminded couples who also are committed to stronger, healthier marriages. The goal is for each couple to leave this walk empowered to fight for their marriage and to know that together they can overcome any challenge that may come their way.

“Martez and Woodrina represent love and commitment in marriage. We support their walk showing other married couples that simple gestures such as walking together and holding hands help to rebuild relationships while demonstrating expressions of love. As Marriage Ambassadors, we hope to uplift and inspire other married couples around the world to work through their challenges and stay committed to their covenant with God as husband and wife,” said Ronnie and Shamari DeVoe.

Couples in attendance should expect to create a deeper connection with their spouses. They will also have their love and passion ignited, causing them to fight for their marriages and to leave the walk committed to holding on and never letting go. Couples should also expect to hear powerful words of encouragement and inspiration and partake in a corporate covenant affirmation. At the conclusion of the event, unity balloons will be released.

Couples in attendance can expect:

To Connect and create a deeper bond with their spouses – This hand-in-hand walk is a simple but powerful reminder that regardless of what storms we face, we will hold on to each other and never let go.

To Share with other couples – We’ve all experienced struggles in our lives and marriages. Couples will walk together, encouraging each other to hold on through challenges.

To Stand with others – There is power in community! Join with others who are also committed to stronger and healthier marriages.

The walk is open to all couples regardless of age, ethnicity, or religious affiliation. Vendor opportunities are available. REGISTER TODAY!! There will also be a Married 4 Life Couples Mixer taking place the evening of the walk. Be sure to LIKE the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/married4lifewalk for further details and the latest updates.

Event Details

Marriage 4 Life Walk

Date: April 28, 2018 @ 9am-12:30 PM

Location: Grace Community Church 770 Kennesaw Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30060

Theme: Never Let the hand go that you are holding

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Married4LifeWalk/

Eventbrite: https://married4lifewalk.eventbrite.com

About Martez and Woodrina Layton

Martez and Woodrina Layton are Affair Recovery Specialists, Authors, Counselors, Speakers, a Licensed Therapist, and a Certified Professional Life & Marriage Coach. Together they have appeared on television and radio programs around the country including the Oprah Winfrey Network, The 700 Club, and Atlanta Live. They are authors of A Blessed Affair: Be Careful What You Curse. Your Curse Could Be Your Blessing. A Blessed Affair is Martez and Woodrina’s personal story of successfully overcoming infidelity in their marriage. Education includes Martez receiving his Certified Professional Coach designation from the International Coaching Academy which is accredited by the International Coaching Federation. Woodrina earned her Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Memphis, as well as a Master’s in Education and a Master’s in Counseling from Regent University. Woodrina is also a National Certified Counselor and a Licensed Professional Counselor. They have both been certified to facilitate and teach the Prepare-Enrich Program (The #1 Relationship Assessment in the country).

www.marriedforlifewalk.com

