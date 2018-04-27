Bid Announcement

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc will be accepting quotations from subcontractors, including certified GDOT DBE Subcontractors, for City of Atlanta Invitation To Bid FC-10360 Airfield Safety Area and Security Fencing Improvements Phase IA. This project is bidding onMay 16, 2018 @ 2:00 PM.

Items of work include (but are not limited to): Hauling, Milling, Construction Layout, Concrete Flatwork, Fencing,Erosion Control, Grassing, Guardrail, Signs, Storm Drain, Drainage Structure, and Pavement Marking.

Subcontractor quotations (including all Required City of Atlanta Forms) will be accepted by C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department in person, by e-mail: dustinj@cwmatthews.com &/or mikek@cwmatthews.com or Fax: #770-422-9361 untilNoon on Monday, May 14, 2018. All bidding documentation will be available at the C. W. Matthews Contracting website (www.cwmatthews.com) as well as the City of Atlanta website (http://procurement.atlantaga.gov/fc-10360-airfield-safety-area-and-security-fencing-improvements-phase-1a/) If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact Dustin Johnson at (770) 422-7520 X1161.

You must register a User ID and Password to access the CWM website. For additional website information, contact C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department at 770-422-7520.