Guilty On All Charges: Bill Cosby’s Prison Sentence Could End Up Being A Life Sentence

The guilty verdict in Bill Cosby’s drugging and molesting criminal trial on Thursday means the 80-year-old comedian is facing some serious prison time. Cosby was convicted on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging defendant Andrea Constand before he sexually assaulted her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004, according to multiple media reports.

Cosby’s legal team was expected to appeal the verdict in the comedian’s retrial following a hung jury last year. He was not expected to report to prison immediately, but faces 10 years for each of the three counts he was found guilty on. The sentences could run concurrently, but that was expected to be determined at a later date.

Prosecutors asked the judge to remand Cosby to prison and said he was a flight risk, but he remained free on his $1 million bail that he previously paid. After the prosecutor said Cosby could use his private plane to flee, Cosby reportedly stood up in court and called the district attorney an “asshole.”

DA Steele argued for revoked bail. "He has a plane, your honor."

COSBY YELLED: "HE DOESN'T HAVE A PLANE, YOU ASSHOLE!" — Laura McCrystal (@LMcCrystal) April 26, 2018

If he were to be sentenced to the full 30 years, he would most likely die in prison.

Constand’s testimony earlier this month was pivotal, but it was perhaps the accounts by five additional Cosby accusers that proved to be the difference this time around. In the initial trial that ended up in a hung jury, only Constand’s testimony was allowed.

