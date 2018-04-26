Atlanta posts great March employment numbers

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Atlanta set more records in March as critical job measures trended in the right direction again.

Atlanta ranked 4th among Georgia’s 14 metropolitan statistical areas with a 4 percent unemployment rate, down .3 percent from last month. The rate was 4.7 percent a year ago.

Butler noted jobs and employed residents increased – again. At the same time, unemployment claims dropped.

“It’s good to see such a strong report in March,” Butler said. “So many of our local communities are trending in the right direction in terms of job creation and hiring. And, we are even seeing records in many places.”

In March, the number of employed residents in the Atlanta area, at 2.9 million, was up by 8,876 over the month and 103,223 for the year.

The number of jobs increased in March by 7,300 to 2.7 million. There were 75,200 fewer jobs a year earlier.

The area reported strong growth in:

Education and Health Services – 4,100

Trade, Transportation and Utilities -3,500

Leisure and Hospitality – 2,100

Professional and Business Services – 1,000

The Atlanta labor force ended March at 3.1 million. That number is down 820 over the month and up 85,637 over the past 12 months.

Georgia’s 14 metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) had unemployment rates that varied from a low of 3.3 percent in Gainesville to Dalton ’s 5.3 percent. All 14 trended lower in March.

Initial claims for unemployment were down about 7 percent for the month and about 11 percent for the year.

Counties included in the MSA are Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding and Walton.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 43,739 new active job postings in metro Atlanta for March.

Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with us on social media.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: