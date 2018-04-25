The Cars Mom’s Would Rather Be Driving This Mother’s Day

According to a New Survey from Swapalease.com, Moms are Most Likely opt for Mid-Size SUV’s with a More Trendy Style and Design

Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, today announced results of a “Mother’s Day” survey, where drivers in Atlanta, GA were asked about their preferences on vehicles for moms.

Of the majority of those polled, 32% say mid-size SUV’s are the best vehicle type for moms, followed by compact cars at 28%. However, most believe that performance and safety rating (34.8%), followed by style and design(31.6%), are more important than space and storage (19.6%) and 3-row seating options (14%). It can be concluded that the majority of moms today opt for safety, style and design over the practicality of accessibility and space.

Respondents also said safety rating (65.4%) is more important to them than budget or price (34.6%).

When asked which model would make the best vehicle for moms to drive, most said Chevy Tahoe(26.9%), followed by Ford Explorer (20.8%), Volkswagen Tiguan (20.4%), Lexus RX (17.7%), and Toyota Sienna (14.2%).

Other Key Findings:

Over 65% of those polled said that the average mom should spend between $30,000-$45,000 on a new car, while just 16% said they would spend $46,000 or more, and 19% said they would spend less than $30,000.

Out of the 65% of women and the 35% of men respondents who were polled, over 58% said that they believe it’s better for a mom to lease a car over the 42% who said that they should buy. Many realize their automotive needs will change in the coming years and enjoy the flexibility of leasing.

Most drivers also voted that moms should get vehicles with cloth and leather combination seat options (57.7%), followed by leather- (23.1%) and cloth-only (19.2%).

The top most appealing color cars for Mother’s Day were Silver (33.1%) followed by white (26.7%) black (18.6%) dark gray (12.3%) and brown (9.3%).

About Swapalease.com:

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com.

