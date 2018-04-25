Meek Mill And Mass Incarceration: How Rapper Can Work To Help The Movement

Meek Mill, now a free man, has vowed to help others break free of mass incarceration.

“I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury [to fight justice] and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues,” the 30-year-old, whose his real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, tweeted Thursday afternoon.

There are several ways that the “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper, who volunteered to prolong his jail term for the sake of bringing about prison reform, can further contribute to the movement against mass incarceration.

To the Philly District Attorney's office, I'm grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don't have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Back A Bail Fund

Black Lives Matter and other organizations have spearheaded efforts to raise money for jailed Black men and women. The groups organized Mamas’ Bailout Day last Mother’s Day to help incarcerated African-American mothers. Could Meek start his own monetary fund to stop mass incarceration?

Collaborate With Civil Rights Groups

Meek got a lot of love from his Philadelphia community and activists across the nation. Perhaps he will work with a Philly civil rights organization or other national groups to bring attention to and fight the harsh sentencing of Black people.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Start Social Campaigns

#FreeMeekMill became a rallying cry for the rapper’s release, with celebrities and other public figures chiming in to help Meek. For all the Meek Mills still in prison, the lyricist could start his own campaigns for justice on social media.

“Ain’t this what we been waiting for?!” MEEK MILL IS FREE!!! Read this statement from Meek on his release. This is who & what we do it for. A black man is free. & he’s been activated to commit to the freedom of others. We are so happy for Meek & his family! Now lets go get em all pic.twitter.com/RCSlbi7Yb8 — Justice League NYC (@NYjusticeleague) April 24, 2018

Make A Documentary

Jay-Z, who also expressed happiness over Meek’s release, produced a poignant documentary last year on Kalief Browder, the Bronx, New York teen who spent three horrifying years at Rikers Island despite never being convicted of a crime. Meek can take a cue from Jay and tell the stories of the countless young men who are also calling for prison reform.

Write A Book

Michelle Alexander‘s book The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration In The Age Of Colorblindness has won critical acclaim for its thoughtfully researched account of the nation’s criminal justice system. Meek could tell his first-hand account of what it feels like to be a Black man behind bars.

