Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Announces Donation for Local Poverty-Based Charity

Atlanta double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John LeRoy has begun his Spring 2018 Social Media Charity Contest. Over the next three weeks, he is asking the public to help him choose a Georgia charity that focuses on poverty and homelessness so he can award them a $1,000 donation.

Dr. John LeRoy has held over a dozen of these charity contents throughout the past six years. The contests focus on using the input of the metro Atlanta community to identify local non-profit organizations who can put a large donation to good use.

Each of these contests, which take place up to four times per year, focuses on a different need within the community. For instance, the current contest is seeking organizations that address poverty or homelessness, while past categories have included children’s needs, veterans’ charities, cancer-related organizations, and more. “Giving a category to each contest lets me address a different type of need in the community every time, allowing me to help a wider variety of people,” explains Dr. LeRoy.

Dr. LeRoy invites the general public to nominate charities on his John L. LeRoy, MD Facebook page. The top post on the timeline invites readers to comment with the name of the organization they want to nominate. Nominations will be open until April 27th, 2018. On April 30th, Dr. LeRoy will post up to four finalists on his Facebook page, and readers can comment with their vote until May 11th. The final winner of the $1,000 donation will be announced on May 14th, 2018.

As a plastic surgeon who specializes in facial procedures, including the unique in-office Band Aid Mini Facelift he developed which offers surgical results with gentle numbing and half the recovery time of a typical facelift, Dr. LeRoy has long had a passion for helping others. While he enjoys helping his patients restore their confidence, his charity contests let him give back to the community in another way. “I have been fortunate enough to be able to do what I love every day, and helping out others in need is just one way for me to pay it forward,” says Dr. LeRoy.

About John L. LeRoy, M.D., F.A.C.S.: Dr. John LeRoy is an Atlanta-based plastic surgeon devoted to providing exceptional aesthetic care for over 30 years. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and the Georgia Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. LeRoy is best known for his Band Aid procedures: the innovative line of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures he has developed and perfected since 1997, including his Band Aid Mini Facelift, which he has performed for over 6,000 patients. He studied cosmetic surgery at the prestigious Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital in New York and is board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American College of Surgeons.

