Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship opens scholarships for 2018-2019 school year

Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship, Inc.® is a non-profit organization dedicated to community service, promoting and achieving academic excellence, and enhancing community and cultural consciousness. Our specific purpose is Supporting Women In Need of Growth, which facilitates the attainment of goals that are necessary for personal and professional growth. Swing welcomes diversity, encourages individuality, and offers a haven for women who feel a strong connection with their ethnic heritage.

As a service-based organization, we are committed to supporting organizations and efforts that parallel the goals of our beloved sisterhood. We proudly partner with national service organizations such as the National Council of Negro Women and participate in community building activities that raise awareness for issues that affect our community. Members donate their time and financial assistance to hurricane relief efforts; contribute to clothing, food and book drives; and volunteer at local women’s shelters and soup kitchens.

We are a vibrant group of women with extraordinary strength, courage, innovation, and spirit. With 50+ graduate and undergraduate chapters, Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship, Inc. has proven to be a positive addition to many campuses and communities across the United States. Award Designation Money is made payable directly to the college or university from the national office operating account. When money is payable to the institution, it can be designated for tuition, fees, or supplies. Specific Rules No member of the selection committee can benefit in any way from choosing the scholarship recipients (e.g., committee members and their relatives are prohibited from applying or benefiting from this scholarship award). The school must have the final say on which students receive the scholarship. You must ensure that any non-U.S. citizen who receives a scholarship is not on a published “Specifically Designated Nationals” terrorism watch list.

Contact Us Swing Phi Swing Social Fellowship Inc.® National Scholarship Committee 1.877.447.1969 http://www.swingphiswing.org/ scholarships@swingphiswing.org Applications available at http://www.swingphiswing.org/scholarships

Also On Atlanta Daily World: