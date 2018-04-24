Shocker! Black Man Shoots At White Man And Cleared Under The Stand Your Ground Law

In December of 2015, 25-year-old Devin Gibbs was in line at a North Miami-Dade McDonald’s. A older white man named Phillip Ledea began accusing him of cutting the line. According to the Miami Herald, Ledea began hollering unprovoked racial slurs, “‘I got something for you … N****r I’ll kill you … N****r I’m gonna shoot you,’ he told Gibbs, according to defense lawyers. Gibbs left the McDonald’s while waiting for his food, video surveillance showed, then came back once Ledea had sat down to eat.”

Devin reportedly picked up his order and left the restaurant, but Ledea followed “screaming threats” from the open door, according to a defense motion. “‘Gibbs believed that this time [Ledea] was armed and was coming outside to act on his threat to kill him or do serious bodily harm,’ lawyers Andrew Rier and Jonathan Jordan wrote in their request to throw out the case. According to the lawyers, the surveillance video showed Ledea ‘grab toward his waistband’ as though he had a gun.

Devin reportedly threw down his food, pulled out his own gun and fired one shot, shattering the glass door and sending terrified customers scrambling for cover. Nobody was shot or injured. Phillip Ledea had a history of arrests and admitted he drank beer that day and “that he had engaged in fighting other kids ages 18-20.” See the man below.

Devin Gibbs was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. However, three years later he finally been cleared. The The Miami Herald reports, “He persuaded a Miami judge that he was only acting in self-defense when he fired at Phillip Ledea at the door of the fast food restaurant in December 2015. A Miami judge this month tossed out felony charges against Gibbs.”

It is an understatement to say that the Stand Your Ground law rarely works for Black people. George Zimmerman was acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin under the law. However, thankfully it worked in this case, but you can’t help but wonder if the white man would have been shot and killed, would all charges against Gibbs still have been dropped?

