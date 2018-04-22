White Domestic Terrorist On The Loose In Nashville Waffle House Shooting

Nashville police warned residents to lock their doors, as investigators try to track down a mass shooting suspect.

SEE ALSO: The Epidemic Of White Male Terrorism And Its Connection To White Privilege

Murder warrants were issued for the suspect, identified as a 29-year-old White male named Travis Reinking. He’s accused of killing four people and wounding four others 3:25 a.m. Sunday at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville. Reinking, who was naked, fled on foot, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department tweeted.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, authorities said, according to CNN. It appears to be a random mass shooting. Investigators, however, are typically slow to declare mass shootings by White males a domestic terror attack, even though White men constitute the largest group of domestic terrorists in the nation.

Waffle House: 6 persons shot, 4 fatally (3 died at the scene, 1 at the hospital). The 2 others are being treated at Vanderbilt. Search continuing for Travis Reinking. pic.twitter.com/ioR7cVq899 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

After sitting in a truck for a few minutes, Reinking allegedly came out of the vehicle with an assault-type rifle and killed two people outside the Waffle House, the police said. He entered the restaurant and continued firing, killing two more people inside. Some customer suffered cuts to their face, as glass flew from shattered windows.

“My friend ‘T,’ the cook at Waffle House, died trying to get away,” witness Chuck Cordero told the news outlet.

A customer is being hailed a hero for stopping the gunman before he harmed anyone else. The man hid near the bathrooms, watched Reinking and tackled the assailant when there was an opening.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

“He saw the gunman looking at his rifle. At that point, the shots had stopped. So, he decided to rush the gunman, actually wrestled that assault rifle away, tossed it over the counter. At that point, the gunman then fled,” Metro Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said.

SEE ALSO:

Starbucks Chairman Wants Manager To Meet The Black Men She Called The Cops On Because ‘She’s Suffering’

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Barbara Bush’s Complicated Relationship With Black America