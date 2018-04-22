BASH celebrates Forty and Fabulous (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos April 18)

It was 1978 and 11 women got together in the South Hills of Pittsburgh and formed a group that started out as a sort of a “welcome wagon” for Black women and their families that were moving into predominately White neighborhoods south of Pittsburgh. They wanted to make newcomers of color feel more at home when they moved south of town. The group is the Black Association of South Hills for Women and is known as BASH. The group has grown into a solid organization that has been recognized by other groups for the work that they have done in the community. BASH has presented hundreds of scholarships to worthy South Hills students, participated in Black History Month presentations, contributed to charitable originations and hosted one of largest annual fashion shows in the area.

On March 24, at the Doubletree by Hilton Pittsburgh Meadowlands, BASH celebrated Forty and Fabulous. With yours truly as mistress of ceremonies more than 400 enjoyed a great afternoon. Two BASH scholarship recipients, Bethany Miller-Jones and Sonja Greathouse-Simpson spoke of what the BASH scholarships meant to them and how honored they were to be asked to speak about their experience with BASH. Nora Greathouse and Loretta Williamson, two founding members, were honored by their BASH sisters. The highlight of the afternoon was the vendor showcase fashion show and great music by Anita Levels and the Levels Group.

The 2018 Forty and Fabulous Committee included: Lynnelle Goins, Debra Hakeem, Joy Baker, Minister Bernice Carson, Mabel Lee, Renee Mack, Waverly Nesmith, Gloria Richardson and Michelle Torregano. BASH husbands Bernard Mack and Gary Walton were the men behind the turntables. And that BASH 50/50 raffle that you have heard about presented nearly $900 to this year’s winner.

