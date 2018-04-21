700 Wells Fargo team members spend Super Saturday supporting Atlanta nonprofits

Atlanta volunteer day includes $105,000 in grants to affordable housing non-profits

WHAT: Wells Fargo team members will celebrate National Volunteer Month by volunteering with 22 nonprofits across metro Atlanta

This mass volunteer effort is part of Wells Fargo’s 8th annual Super Saturday, a regional community service initiative in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi and Tennessee across 50 Southeast cities in a single day.

Community Service Super Saturday will focus largely on providing sustainable housing for families in need.

Volunteers will also participate in a variety of projects including, community clean ups, urban gardening and financial education.

For Super Saturday, Wells Fargo will donate approximately $500,000 to nonprofit organizations across the Southeast, including local Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

WHO: 700 Wells Fargo team members and friends

WHEN & Saturday, April 21, 2018

WHERE: Please contact Crystal Drake for complete list of event locations.

Organizations include:

Lost-n-Found Youth

Atlanta Community Food Bank

North Fulton Community Charities

My Sisters House

Meals on Wheels Atlanta

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity ($15,000 grant and volunteer service)

Rebuilding Together ($15,000 grant and volunteer service)

# # #

