How Presidential: Trump Won’t Attend Barbara Bush’s Funeral But Obama Will

Barbara Bush , the wife of former President George H. W. Bush, died on Tuesday, April 17 due to congestive heart failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The funeral is tomorrow in Houston, Texas, and Donald Trump will not be in attendance. He’ll be at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, but guess who will be there? Barack and Michelle Obama.

CNN.com reports, “To avoid disruptions due to added security, and out of respect for the Bush Family and friends attending the service, President Trump will not attend.” Maybe the real reason is because Trump said awful things about the Bush family during his volatile campaign, the true “respect” might be the Bush family wouldn’t want him there. Barbara Bush famously said, “I don’t know how women can vote [for him.]”

However, Barack and Michelle will attend along with Bill and Hillary Clinton. Melania Trump will reportedly attend the service as well. Does this woman ever spend any time with her husband?

To be fair, Barack Obama did not attend Nancy Reagan‘s funeral in 2016. In 2011, when Betty Ford passed away, neither Obama nor former President Bill Clinton attend their funerals. However, neither of them said some of the vile things Trump said about the Bush family. When Barbara Bush passed, President Trump said, “wonderful, wonderful person” and “a titan in American life.” He also added, “Her strength and toughness really embodied the spirit of our country. She was a woman of proud patriotism and profound faith.”

Our condolences go out to the Bush family but let’s not forget about her complicated relationship with the Black community.

