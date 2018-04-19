Time 100, Black people

TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List Of ‘Most Influential’ People

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List Of ‘Most Influential’ People

Contrary to popular belief, there can never be too many Black people.


Roz Edward
0 reads
Leave a comment

TIME 100, the new organization’s annual list of what it said were the world’s most influential people, is more diverse than perhaps some would expect. However, that assemblage of names could stand to be a bit Blacker, if you will, as a number of key African-Americans were conspicuously missing.

While the list is subjective, there’s a very good chance that the White editorial leadership at TIME doesn’t have the proper perspective even consider certain people to be included. So NewsOne has taken it upon ourself to supplement TIME’s list with these five Black people, for starters, who didn’t make the cut.

  1. Barack Obama – Ahead of the pivotal midterm elections and ultimately the 2020 general election, Obama may be the only remaining Democrat who can get his party back on track. With the current state of American politics in peril, the former president’s leadership in the U.S. and around the globe is sorely needed. Instead, Donald Trump is on the list.
  2. Al Sharpton – The reverend remains the defining face of social justice and has comforted multiple families that were the victims of racist police shootings this year.
  3. Keisha Lance Bottoms – Whether she knows it or not, the new Atlanta mayor has become somewhat of a poster child for the rise of the Black female politician, a rising trend that she helped usher in.
  4. Colin Kaepernick – The former NFL quarterback’s commitment to the cause in the face of what is clearly racist colluding against him by the league’s White ownership is about to come to a head, perhaps setting a precedent for other players in professional sports who want to silently protest against what they see as social injustices.
  5. JAY Z – The rapper-turned “business, man” has an influence that spans the globe and then some. Whatever he says pretty much goes, which is an understatement considering all the trends he continues to set. It’s only fair to acknowledge his influence over the youthful and adult generations alike. Oh, and being married to Beyoncé doesn’t hurt, either.

To be fair, TIME probably tried its best. But the news organization, like most others, is plagued by a glaring lack of diversity, a factor which likely contributed heavily to the list.

The 21 Black people who made the list follow in no particular order.

Cardi B

Tiffany Haddish

Issa Rae

Nice Nailantei Leng’ete

Jesmyn Ward

Trevor Noah

Ryan Coogler

Sterling K. Brown

Kehinde Wiley

Lena Waithe

Kenneth C. Frazier

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Hoda Kotb

Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna

Tarana Burke

Janet Mock

Maxine Waters

Virgil Abloh

Oprah Winfrey

Kevin Durant

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Barbara Bush’s Complicated Relationship With Black America

LA Fitness Fires Multiple Employees After Two Black Men Were Racially Profiled

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now