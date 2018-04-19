TIME 100 Forgot These Black Folks: Full List Of ‘Most Influential’ People

TIME 100, the new organization’s annual list of what it said were the world’s most influential people, is more diverse than perhaps some would expect. However, that assemblage of names could stand to be a bit Blacker, if you will, as a number of key African-Americans were conspicuously missing.

While the list is subjective, there’s a very good chance that the White editorial leadership at TIME doesn’t have the proper perspective even consider certain people to be included. So NewsOne has taken it upon ourself to supplement TIME’s list with these five Black people, for starters, who didn’t make the cut.

Barack Obama – Ahead of the pivotal midterm elections and ultimately the 2020 general election, Obama may be the only remaining Democrat who can get his party back on track. With the current state of American politics in peril, the former president’s leadership in the U.S. and around the globe is sorely needed. Instead, Donald Trump is on the list. Al Sharpton – The reverend remains the defining face of social justice and has comforted multiple families that were the victims of racist police shootings this year. Keisha Lance Bottoms – Whether she knows it or not, the new Atlanta mayor has become somewhat of a poster child for the rise of the Black female politician, a rising trend that she helped usher in. Colin Kaepernick – The former NFL quarterback’s commitment to the cause in the face of what is clearly racist colluding against him by the league’s White ownership is about to come to a head, perhaps setting a precedent for other players in professional sports who want to silently protest against what they see as social injustices. JAY Z – The rapper-turned “business, man” has an influence that spans the globe and then some. Whatever he says pretty much goes, which is an understatement considering all the trends he continues to set. It’s only fair to acknowledge his influence over the youthful and adult generations alike. Oh, and being married to Beyoncé doesn’t hurt, either.

To be fair, TIME probably tried its best. But the news organization, like most others, is plagued by a glaring lack of diversity, a factor which likely contributed heavily to the list.

The 21 Black people who made the list follow in no particular order.

Cardi B

Tiffany Haddish

Issa Rae

Nice Nailantei Leng’ete

Jesmyn Ward

Trevor Noah

Ryan Coogler

Sterling K. Brown

Kehinde Wiley

Lena Waithe

Kenneth C. Frazier

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Hoda Kotb

Chadwick Boseman

Rihanna

Tarana Burke

Janet Mock

Maxine Waters

Virgil Abloh

Oprah Winfrey

Kevin Durant

