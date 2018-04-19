Cobb County Mom writes children’s book inspired by her kindergartener

Amanda Kirkland decided to make her dreams come true once again and write her second children’s book inspired by her daughter Naomi. Amanda is a communication specialist, writer, and entrepreneur. Multitasking a full time job, small business and family, Amanda decided it was time she wanted to write a story of her own about her own wonderful relationship with her daughter Naomi. Naomi is a fun and loving kindergartener currently enrolled at Teasley Elementary School. She loves reading, gymnastics, making friends and spending time with her family. “I feel so special that my mom wrote two book. She’s my hero”, says Naomi.

Amanda’s first book Joni Loves her Macaroni is inspired by the fun times she and Naomi have making macaroni and cheese. This American food staple is loved by many and most enjoyed when cooked with love. This story is a rhythmic children’s book sharing the love of a mom and a daughter spending quality time together. Great book for 1 to 5 year olds to develop vocabulary, learn ingredients to cook, and learn how to rhyme!

With the success of her first book, Amanda was encouraged to write her second book “Naomi goes to School”. Naomi goes to school s a childrens story about one child’s first day of school. The first day of school can be filled with excitement and jitters all at the same time.

Amanda has started a kickstarter campaign for help with production of the book. Naomi Goes to School is ready for print. As a self published author, she needs to lower the cost for printing by ordering more books in bulk. Your contribution will lower the cost dramatically and help make her second book as much as a success as my first book Joni Loves Her Macaroni.

Donations and orders of the Naomi Goes to School can be made here. Amanda states her goal is she “wants to inspire moms to reach their goals and know anything is possible through God and faith.”

