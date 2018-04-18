Can Target’s Black Beauty Products Launch Help Spur Racial Diversity Among Its Workforce?

Target launched a myriad of beauty products delivered by and for multicultural women on Tuesday.
The retail giant was featuring more than 150 exclusive items that celebrate melanin magic on its website, with the products coming to its stores starting May 20. Shoppers will be able to support eight new cosmetic brands founded by women of color: Coloured Raine, EveryHue, Haleys, Hue Noir, The Lip Bar, Makeup Geek, Reina Rebelde and Violet Voss.
The launch is seminal for Target, considering that the retail giant has made a commitment to catering to women of color who have been previously overlooked by the cosmetics industry. Black buying power is so strong: African-American consumers spend nearly nine times more than other racial groups on hair and beauty products, according to Nielsen.
However, the brand’s endeavor has come on the heels of its recent $3.7 million settlement in a racial discrimination lawsuit. The retailer was accused of using a criminal background screening policy that was biased against Blacks and Latinos. The NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund filed suit against Target, a move that raised a lot of questions about prejudice and racism within the retail giant’s workforce.
It may be hard to not look at Target’s newest beauty initiative without weighing this reported history of racial employment discrimination. Target has a great chance to go beyond catering to women of color as customers and actually create systemic change and multicultural representation, from its store aisles to its executive suites. And with recent discrimination cases having rocked other brands such as H&M and Starbucks, the time is ripe to say yes to racial diversity.
SEE ALSO:
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Barbara Bush’s Complicated Relationship With Black America
Some White People Are Seriously Mad That Kendrick Lamar Won The Pulitzer
Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks
24 photos Launch gallery
1. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
1 of 24
2. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
2 of 24
3. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
3 of 24
4. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
4 of 24
5. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
5 of 24
6. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
6 of 24
7. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
7 of 24
8. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
8 of 24
9. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
9 of 24
10. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
10 of 24
11. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
11 of 24
12. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
12 of 24
13. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
13 of 24
14. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
14 of 24
15. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
15 of 24
16. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
16 of 24
17. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
Source:Getty
17 of 24
18. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
18 of 24
19. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
19 of 24
20. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
20 of 24
21. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
21 of 24
22. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
22 of 24
23. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
23 of 24
24. Scenes From The Demonstration Against Racism At Starbucks
24 of 24