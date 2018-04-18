Atlanta residents report strong satisfaction with Fulton services

Survey conducted by Kennesaw State shows residents’ approval improving

The Fulton County Strategy and Performance Management Office released the results of a poll of residents, which indicated more than 80 percent of those surveyed were pleased with the customer service provided by County agencies. The polling was conducted with the assistance of Kennesaw State University’s A.L. Burruss Institute of Public Service & Research and was taken to measure the effectiveness of the County’s recent efforts to improve customer service.

“We are pleased that customer satisfaction ratings show improvement each year,” says Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson. “However, we know we have to make every effort to give our citizens more than they expect when it comes to customer service.”

From February 19, 2018 through March 17, 2018, more than 700 residents completed the survey that covered a multitude of Fulton County services, encompassing all six of the County’s identified strategic priorities. Respondents identified efforts to make sure residents are safe, have economic opportunities, and maintain good health were the most important to them.

Many of the poll’s results show citizens’ satisfaction with many areas of County service higher than previously demonstrated. Among them:

85.7% of those polled indicated they were satisfied with the services that Fulton County is currently providing.

82.8% indicated they felt safe in their community.

More than two-thirds of residents were satisfied with the variety and availability of cultural and recreational opportunities.

Residents also cited areas in which they hoped for improved service from Fulton County. Many of those suggestions are already in the midst of implementation, including proactive steps the County has taken as part of its digital transformation to improve its website and online services.

