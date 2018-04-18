Atlanta City Councilmembers host spring drive for scrap tires cleanup

Members of the Atlanta City Council will host recycling drives for scrap tires at several locations in the city of Atlanta over the next two weeks.

Atlanta residents are invited to bring their scrap tires for free disposal during any of the events, which are held in partnership with the Department of Public Works and the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission. Scrap tires are often dumped illegally in the city, which leads to blight and provides a breeding ground for mosquito-borne diseases.

The remaining spring scrap tire drive dates and locations are:

April 19–21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Zone 1 Precinct, 2715 James Jackson Parkway NW. This event will be hosted by District 9 Councilmember Dustin Hillis.

April 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM), 1110 Hill Street SE. This event will be hosted by District 1 Councilmember Carla Smith and District 5 Councilmember Natalyn Mosby Archibong. In addition to a tire collection at this location, Councilmember Smith will host her annual ecodepot recycling event at CHaRM which allows residents to drop off other hard to recycle materials as well.

April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at The Mall West End, 850 Oak Street SW. This event will be hosted by District 4 Councilmember Cleta Winslow.

April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at Greenbriar Mall, 2841 Greenbriar Parkway SW. This event will be hosted by District 11 Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet.

April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Future Zone 3 Precinct, 2353 Metropolitan Parkway SW. This event will be hosted by District 12 Councilmember Joyce Sheperd.

Tires must be free of rims and come only from cars and light-duty trucks (large truck tires are not accepted). While tires from commercial businesses are not allowed, City of Atlanta residents may bring an unlimited number of tires for free recycling.

Councilmembers Smith and Overstreet also invite Atlanta residents to bring other materials for free recycling during their drives. Smith welcomes all hard-to-recycle materials and Overstreet will host a mass shredding of residents’ sensitive documents.

Councilmembers have been hosting scrap tire drives throughout March and April in an effort to clean Atlanta up. District 3 Councilmember Ivory Lee Young, Jr. and District 10’s Andrea L. Boone held drives on March 24 and April 14, respectively. Post 1 At-Large Councilmember Michael Julian Bond announced during the April 16 full-council meeting that his scrap tire drive on March 31 yielded more than 2,000 tires.

Councilmember Winslow is proud of the tire cleanup effort in Atlanta, an endeavor she has engaged in for more than two decades.

“Over the last 21 years, we’ve collected between 20,000 and 25,000 tires in District 4 with the help of the residents, who have made each tire roundup a huge success,” said Winslow. “I led the effort for the City of Atlanta with the first tire cleanup in District 4 back in 1997. Over the years, as we’ve been cleaning up the district, there have been fewer and fewer tires to collect due to the roundup campaign.”

The Atlanta City Council Spring 2018 Scrap Tire Drive is co-sponsored by the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission, Liberty Tire Recycling, the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials, and the City of Atlanta Department of Corrections.

For more information, to volunteer, or to report scrap tires, please contact the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission at (404) 865-8743 or kabc@altantaga.gov.

