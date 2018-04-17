Vivica Fox’s Dolce And Gabbana Dress Could Have Been Bought In An African Market

Vivica Fox is making her press rounds for her book, Everyday I’m Hustling. The actress stopped by the Dr. Oz Show to promote the book.

Fox looked stunning in a pink and green printed Dolce and Gabbana dress that she paired with pink Jimmy Choo pumps. She wore a fox necklace, created by Big Othe Jeweler and earrings by Candy Ice Jewelry.

The interesting thing about the styling of this entire look is that she had a relatively new on the scene stylist (Rich Castor) put together her look. While he drenched her in Dolce and Jimmy, he accessorized with smaller jewelry designers. I love that Fox is supporting smaller brands and up and coming talent; however, why couldn’t the same have been done with her dress?

The dress print is very similar to African wax print patterns. She could have achieved the same look by supporting an African designer or a store that sells African clothing.

Whether it’s Grass Fields or Afropolitan Boutique, you can support Black business owners and designers, get a more authentic look, and even for less.

I get it. For most, designer means status. But hasn’t Cardi B. and the Fashion Nova movement showed us we can be more free in our clothing choices? It’s truly the woman that makes the clothes (and not the other way around). High-low dressing (mixing designer and affordable) is an art and you can look good without spending thousands of dollars.

Vivica Fox is a legend in her own right. She wears clothing well and at this moment when she is supporting smaller brands and giving new talent a chance, it would have been great to see her wear an African wax print dress that inspired the Dolce and Gabbana dress, vs. wearing the high-end knockoff.

Beauties, what are your thoughts? Sound off in the comment section.

