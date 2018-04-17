Tracee Ellis Ross Is Out Here Looking Like A Summer Popsicle And We Love It

Tracee Ellis Ross stopped by the Late Late Show with James Corden, looking like a summer snack.
The Black-ish star wore a Christopher Kane neon color blocked, lace dress with dolman sleeves.
She paired the look with Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100 Orange Patent Heel Pump Shoes. While you can’t get these specific shoes (unless you shop consignment), for $695.00 you can get a similar pair of Loubs in an orange sherbert. This look is so refreshing and just screams Spring/Summer!
The dress and the whole ensemble reminds me of a popsicle…and I love it.
Beauties, what do you think of her look? Let #TeamBeautiful know in the comment section.
