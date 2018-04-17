Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN Exclusive Interview

As imprisoned Philly rapper Meek Mill continues to sit in jail for what many consider trumped up charges, he has received a wave of support from his fellow musicians and local residents who repeatedly call for change inside the Philadelphia court system. He recently spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon about his hopes for coming home.

There have been numerous accusations of corruption in the case against Meek Mill which landed him behind bars, one of the most damning are those that claim the judge in the case has a personal vendetta against him and is the reason why he has yet to be freed.

While appearing on the latest installment of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, Mill stressed the need for young black men in America to “be careful” due to them already being automatic targets. He told Lemon, “When you are already a target and you are in high-risk neighborhoods … be careful … Watch the way you move … you could get caught up in situation like this.”

Despite the continuous roadblocks that have kept him imprisoned, Mill has a rather optimistic approach to the possibility of him being a free man once again. Stating, “I feel like I will be free one day,” he said. “I think I’ll be able to get my chance soon. My time is coming.”

He also wants people of color who live in inner cities with high crime rates to make their voices known by going to the polls and voting during local elections. He stressed, “When it’s time to vote for governors, judges or DAs, vote. We’re being affected by it, but we’re not holding any political presence.”

You can check out the interview BELOW:

"When you are already a target and you are in high risk neighborhoods … be careful … Watch the way you move … you could get caught up in situation like this." Imprisoned rapper @MeekMill shared this message with @DonLemon for black men in America https://t.co/msR3TiHjWe pic.twitter.com/H4puM09LrX — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) April 17, 2018

