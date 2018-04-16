Former FBI Director James Comey Has A Disturbing Past With Black Activism

Let’s not forget former FBI Director James Comey’s troubled history with Black activists, as he works hard (and in primetime) to emerge as a champion of the anti-Trump movement.

See Also: FBI Labels ‘Black Identity Extremists’ As Terrorist Threats

Comey fired verbal shots at President Donald Trump during a Sunday (April 15) night ABC News interview on his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” Among the salvos, he called the president a liar and someone who’s “morally unfit” to hold office.

The former FBI director is at the center of an investigation that could lead to Trump’s impeachment. Trump fired Comey in May 2017, arguably obstructing justice in the special counsel’s probe into possible links between Russia and the president’s presidential campaign.

Comey alleged in his book that Trump pressured him to drop the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was indicted in the investigation.

Although most African Americans are on board with a Trump impeachment, it’s important to recall that Comey continued the FBI’s war on civil rights activists during his tenure.

Comey is not our hero. FYI. https://t.co/vnTd2H7hSN — deray (@deray) April 16, 2018

The bureau’s history includes spying on civil rights leaders, like the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as infiltrating and attacking groups such as the Black Panther Party.

Under Comey’s leadership, the FBI surveilled Black Live Matter organizers. A document leaked in August 2017 revealed that the bureau viewed BLM activists, who were protesting police brutality, as “Black identity extremists” who posed a threat to law enforcement.

Comey also created the term “Ferguson Effect,” which claimed that crime increased because officers feared doing their jobs in an environment in which BLM protesters brought public scrutiny—and possibly prosecution—over incidents of racially biased policing.

Howard University hired Comey in August for a faculty position, as the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy. Scores of students were displeased with his appointment. Many of them jeered Comey in September during his keynote convocation speech, pointed out his attacks on Black activists.

Students also tweeted the reasons for their opposition to the university hiring him. The outcry raised awareness of Comey’s record, but university officials were unmoved.

SEE ALSO:

Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married