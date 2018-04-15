Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

Black folks rejected Starbucks’ apology over the racist arrest of two Black men Thursday at a Philadelphia store and continued their call for a boycott of the coffee chain.

Mobile phone video showing at least six Philadelphia police officers arresting two seated Black men has gone viral. They were reportedly waiting for a man, identified as Andrew Yaffe, to discuss a business deal. A Starbucks employee called the officers because the two Black men were doing what scores of people do at Starbucks—using the coffee shop as a meeting place without making a purchase. Yaffee arrived as the officers put the men, who were not being disruptive or confrontational, in handcuffs for trespassing.

WATCH NBC10 NEWS LIVE NOW: Witness speaks to @AClineThomas

about controversial arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia @Starbucks https://t.co/DRzSOlwTWG pic.twitter.com/rHezYdnRjL — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) April 15, 2018

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson apologized to the men on Saturday, calling the arrest “a disheartening situation in one of our Philadelphia-area stores this past Thursday, that led to a reprehensible outcome.”

We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

But for many, that apology came up short:

Walking while Black.

Kneeling while Black.

Using a cell phone while Black.

Driving while Black.

And now…waiting in Starbucks while Black. This shit MUST stop. Those men need to be compensated for that ordeal, @Starbucks.

Fire the employee. Until then, #BoycottStarbucks. https://t.co/WbftaqfUbR — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 14, 2018

"At Starbucks you must be THIS white to sit at their tables"#BoycottStarbucks pic.twitter.com/U7RLPPpx8l — Kim WhyNot (@davis_whynot) April 14, 2018

Philadelphia’s Mayor Jim Kenney also dismissed Starbucks’ apology, underscoring that calling the police in that situation “appears to exemplify what racial discrimination looks like in 2018.”

Kenney hit the nail on the head with this statement: “For many, Starbucks is not just a place to buy a cup of coffee, but a place to meet up with friends or family members, or to get some work done. Like all retail establishments in our city, Starbucks should be a place where everyone is treated the same, no matter the color of their skin.”

Indeed, even Starbucks acknowledged that people use its coffee shops as a “community hub,” according to the Washington Post. It has become a place where people drop in for the free WiFi or to meet friends without ordering anything.

That, however, apparently doesn’t apply to Black people:

Apparently, your policies should explicitly spell out that sitting while Black is not a crime. We're sure your white customers, who sit and wait, do not worry about being criminalized by your baristas #BoycottStarbucks https://t.co/qMOHsFfwdg — ColorOfChange.org (@ColorOfChange) April 15, 2018

