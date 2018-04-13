Kamala Harris Inducted Into Links, Inc.

The resume of U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris expanded with her induction into The Links, Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations for women.

During a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on April 6, Dr. Glenda Newell-Harris, The Links national president, joined with nearly 300 Links from throughout the country to welcome Harris as one of the group’s 15,000+ members.

Visibly emotional about her new membership, Harris said, “This is a true honor. This is an organization that for decades has been dedicated to Black women and Black professional women and dedicated to service and the service to others.

“When I think of [being] a Link, [I think of] so many amazing women. I stand on their shoulders and I can’t wait to work in service with you. When we are connected together, we are stronger as individuals, we are stronger as a community and we are stronger as a country.”

Harris noted that under Dr. Harris’ leadership, the organization is tackling a number of pressing concerns such as STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education, poverty, supporting working families and criminal justice reform.

” data-medium-file=”” data-large-file=”” class=”wp-image-125661 size-bwmfullcontent” src=”https://lasentinel.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2018/04/2-LA-Chapter-Links-700×525.jpg” alt=”” width=”700″ height=”525″ /> Members of the Links, L.A. Chapter came out in full to support Sen. Harris. (Cora J. Fossett/ L.A. Sentinel)