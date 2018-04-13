Fulton County Board of Health seeks community partners for Youth Enrichment

Adolescent Health and Youth Development Program Teaches “Risk-Reduction” Skills to Local Teen Groups

ATLANTA – Research shows that well-designed sexual education programs are effective in decreasing risk behaviors among youth. To address this need, the Fulton County Board of Health’s Adolescent Health and Youth Development (AHYD) Program seeks partnerships with organizations such as schools, community youth groups, after-school programs, and faith organizations that serve youth ages 10 to 19-years-old to participate in the risk-reduction Personal Responsibility and Education Program (PREP).

PREP is an evidence-based program that educates youth on both abstinence and contraception for the prevention of unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In addition to reducing and preventing teen pregnancy and STIs, the program also assists youth in becoming healthy, responsible, self-sufficient adults by educating them on healthy relationships, adolescent development, financial literacy, parent-child communication, educational and career preparation, and healthy life skills.

AHYD will work with community partners to implement the PREP program, map out its structure, and provide——certified facilitators who will conduct the workshop sessions. The organizations will recruit youth participants and provide the setting in which to implement PREP. The 12-session program is designed to empower youth with knowledge, confidence, and skills to prepare them for a lifetime of good health. The program is free to all eligible teens.

“The goal of our program is to teach young people how to make good decisions as they confront peer and cultural pressures in today’s society. We know there are hundreds of teens that we can reach effectively by partnering with local organizations,” explains Kristin Dixon, FCBOH’s Director of Health Promotion.

PREP is available year-round and organizations can begin and end the program when it suits their schedule. Teen participants will receive incentives upon completing the course. For more information, contact Kristin Dixon at 404-612-1688 or Email: Kristin.Dixon@fultoncountyga.gov

The Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) is a federally-funded teen pregnancy prevention program administered by the Georgia Department of Public Health in collaboration with Georgia’s Department of Human Services. PREP programs educate young people on both abstinence and contraception to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections including HIV/AIDS.

About the Fulton County Board of Health

The Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) is committed to promoting and protecting the health of individuals, families, and communities. Our vision is all people are healthy. FCBOH clinics include eight health centers located from North to South in Fulton County and all points in between in addition to an Office of Vital Records located at the Fulton County Government Center. Fulton County is an equal opportunity employer that encourages diversity. If you need reasonable modifications due to a disability, including communications in an alternate format, please contact 404-613-3564. For TDD/TYY or Georgia Relay Service Access dial 711.

