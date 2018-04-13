39th Annual Sickle Cell Road Race/Walk returns to ATL tomorrow

Don’t miss the 39th Annual Sickle Cell Road Race/Walk on Saturday, April 14! This annual race will begin at Tri-Cities High School in East Point and is perfect for the whole family. Run the 7K/4.3-mile course or walk the 4K/2.5-mile course down Main Street and through the unique East Point, Ga., communities. The Sickle Cell Road Race/Walk aims to enlighten the community about sickle cell disease and traits, with proceeds going to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. As an added bonus, this race is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on their fellow community members and sign up for the American Red Cross on-site blood drive. On-site registration for this race is available. For more information, please visit http://www.SickleCellRace.com.

WHAT: 39th Annual Sickle Cell Road Race/Walk

WHEN: Saturday, April 14, at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Tri-Cities High School, 275 Harris St. East Point, GA 30334

