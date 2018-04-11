Sacramento Kings Co-Owner Donated Money To DA Who Refuses To Prosecute The Cops Who Killed Stephon Clark

On March 18, Sacramento police responded to a call about a Black man who was “breaking car windows,” according to The Sacramento Bee. At around 9:30 p.m., officers shot at 22-year-old Stephon Clark 20 times. The officers claimed they feared “for their safety,” although the only object Clark held was a cellphone. There has been outrage all over the country.

Former Sacramento Kings player Matt Barnes attended Clark’s funeral. Sacramento Kings’ former star center DeMarcus Cousins reportedly offered to pay for the funeral costs. In addition, Vivek Ranadive, the team’s owner, called the shooting “absolutely horrific” during a March 22 game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, which was blocked by protesters. However, Sacramento Kings minority owner and Republic FC chairman Kevin Nagle has shocked everyone. On Friday, he reportedly donated $2,000 to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s re-election campaign, according to campaign finance records. This is the prosecutor who has refused to charge the officers for killing an unarmed Stephon Clark.

This is absolutely disgusting. Why would a minority owner not support the actions of his fellow owners and stand with his community for change. https://t.co/M5LNiYXO5s — LazersBae (@mdendorfer) April 11, 2018

Demonstrators have protested in front of the DA’s office for days, demanding Schubert file criminal charges. The Sacramento Bee reports, “Clark’s death also is quickly becoming a focal point in Schubert’s bid to keep her seat as the county’s top prosecutor with an election contest against reform-minded county prosecutor Noah Phillips.”

Kevin Nagle donating to Schubert is peculiar considering last week two local law enforcement unions got in hot water for $13,000 in donations to her, which they claimed were scheduled before the Clark shooting. Clearly, the community does not trust the police or the DA. As we all know, this is an ongoing problem with prosecutors who work closely with police for indictments and convictions in criminal proceedings. Therefore, when the police commit a crime, they rarely ever indict or convict their own.

But how brazen is it for this minority owner, who makes millions of dollars from his Black NBA players, to donate to her campaign considering the controversy?

Rest in power, Stephon Clark. We hope justice is served.

