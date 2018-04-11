Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Naomi Campbell Closes Out The Dolce And Gabbana Alta Moda Show Like A True Fashion Queen


Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Naomi Campbell closed out the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in New York City like the fashion legend that she is.

The 47-year-old supermodel wore (fittingly) a crown and posted a picture of her getting ready for the big moment.

The runway queen elegantly walked down the stairs with grace and class. The model behind her looked kinda nervous; however, Campbell showed us how to work a runway and a crowd.

Naomi Campbell posted a photo with the designers at the fitting. The British model is has continued to make major waves in the fashion industry throughout her lengthy career. She’s a Contributing Editor for British Vogue (appointed by Edward Enninful), recently was at Arise Fashion Week, and more. All the more reason for her to be receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon Award this year.

We love to see her breaking age barriers and slaying. Go Queen!

DON’T MISS:

5 Things We Learned About Beauty And Aging From Christie Brinkley 

Naomi Campbell Takes Glitz And Glamour To A New Level In Paris

#MODELMONDAYS: Naomi Campbell Shows That Wine Gets Better With Age In New Gap Campaign

2017 amfAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair - Arrivals

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

10 photos Launch gallery

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Continue reading Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Naomi Campbell Was Queen Of The Night At The amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair Gala

Naomi Campbell is known for her philanthropic efforts, particularly with the amFAR, The Foundation For AIDS Research. On Saturday evening, Naomi Campbell attended the amFAR & The Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair gala. Check out photos from the event and see how fire Naomi looks on stage and with her fashion friends.  

comments – add yours
Women of Excellence 2018
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now