Where Black People Rank On The Wage Gap Totem Pole, In 2 Brilliant Charts

The quest for equal pay – you know, the ideal yet elusive premise that wages be based on ability and not race or gender – has inched closer to being played on a more even field than years past. But as we observe Equal Pay Day, the seemingly unbridgeable earnings gap between men, especially Asians and Whites, and everybody else is tough to ignore.

We undermine the potential of all working women when we don’t challenge the wage gap. #EqualPayDay — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) April 10, 2018

But Black women in particular have it the worst of all American demographics.

“Since few black women are among the top 5 percent of earners in this country, they have experienced the relatively slow wage growth that characterizes growing class inequality along with the vast majority of other Americans,” according to a study by the Economic Policy Institute, which found that Black women had to work seven months into last year in order to be paid the same as White men the year before. “But in addition to this class inequality, they also experience lower pay due to gender and race bias.”

Black women are making 63 cents to every dollar men make. This is why building your personal brand is soo important https://t.co/8Fy3swL7be #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/ivQMpIL9af — xoNecole (@xonecole) April 10, 2018

The optics are damning when comparing the numbers. From hourly wages to annual salaries, “blacks in 2015 earned just 75% as much as whites in median hourly earnings and women earned 83% as much as men,” the Pew Research Center found in 2016, the most recent time statistics were compiled and analyzed.

But pictures speak a thousand words, and this article only has space for a couple of hundred of them. So we’ve included two charts in particular to provide startling visual examples of the persistent wage gap that’s been leaving Black folks, especially women, behind.

The images are equally unique and brilliant creations by Mona Chalabi, the Data Editor at the Guardian US. Her Instagram page is filled with other amazing illustrations, but these two perfectly hammer home the severity of the wage gap situation facing Black people.

