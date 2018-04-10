The Man Who Called 911 In Stephon Clark Shooting Believes Cops Killed ‘An Innocent Person’

Stephon Clark, the unarmed Black man killed by Sacramento police in March, was likely innocent of vandalizing vehicles, according to the man who placed the 911 call that led to the shooting.
Dave Reiling was at home when he heard the sound of breaking glass. He went outside, noticed that the windows of his trucks were broken and saw a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt standing next to the vehicles. Reiling called the police to report the incident. But he now regrets making that phone call.
“It makes me never want to call 911 again,” Reiling told the Sacramento Bee on Monday. “They shot an innocent person.”
Two police officers gunned down 22-year-old Clark in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18. They were responding to Reiling’s call about someone breaking car windows. During the encounter, the cops said they believed Clark had a gun, which turned out to be a cellphone.
Reiling, a mechanic, lives in a trailer near the home of Clark’s grandparents. He occasionally repaired vehicles for members of Clark’s family. However, he recalled seeing Clark just a few times when the father of two young sons visited his grandparents’ home.
He’s not 100 percent sure that Clark was not responsible for the vandalism. Reiling was unable to get a good look at the person’s face in the darkly lit street.
At the same time, though, investigators are not absolutely certain that Clark is the alleged vandal, according to the newspaper. Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn said he believed Clark was the person who broke car windows the night of the shooting. However, Hahn could not “say factually it was him yet.”
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24
Source:Getty
1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18
Source:Getty
2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31
Source:Getty
3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17
Source:Getty
4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20
Source:Getty
5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19
Source:Getty
6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32
Source:Getty
7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24
Source:Getty
8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26
Source:Getty
9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22
Source:Getty
10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31
Source:Getty
11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43
Source:Getty
12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22
Source:Getty
13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18
Source:Getty
14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25
Source:Getty
15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36
Source:Getty
16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25
Source:Getty
17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17
Source:Getty
18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28
Source:Getty
19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12
Source:Getty
20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34
Source:Getty
21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36
Source:Getty
22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43
Source:Getty
23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19
Source:Getty
24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50
Source:Getty
25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25
Source:Getty
26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29
Source:Getty
27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43
Source:Getty
28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19
Source:Getty
29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24
Source:Getty
30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26
Source:Getty
31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19
Source:Getty
32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58
Source:Getty
33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24
Source:Getty
34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37
Source:Getty
35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32
Source:Getty
36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31
Source:Getty
37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40
Source:Getty
38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43
Source:Getty
39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38
Source:Getty
40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15
Source:Getty
41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 22
42 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
43 of 46
44. DeJuan Guillory, 27
44 of 46
