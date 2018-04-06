HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B. Wears A Golden Bee To Accent Her Pink Turban

Cardi B. sat down in Miami for an exclusive interview with Ebro Darden for Beats1 to discuss her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. The Bronx rapper took a picture with Darden that set the fanned the Internet flames that the artist is with child from rapper Off-Set.

Pregnant or not, the Bodak Yellow singer is giving us a look. She wore her hair in a pink headwrap and wore a colorful kimono style dress that was conveniently loose around the belly. She topped off the look with pink shoes.

Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James‘, favorite part of Cardi’s look was her pink turban with the golden bee attached to it.

Beauties, we have to know your thoughts on this look. Take our poll below and let us know if it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.

