Georgia teacher dragged for telling students ‘America’s Never Been Great’

It’s very interesting (and highly annoying) that people will entertain Donald Trump‘s outlandish fake news inspired tweets, but when someone with sense presents facts against the cheetoh, er, President and supporters, folks are up in arms.

Is it not funny how mad white people get when you diss trump or is that just me? — Marquis🙇🏽 (@juicybono) February 16, 2018

Georgia teacher Johnetta Benton had to learn that the hard way after students recorded her giving an anti-Trump lesson during Black History Month. She told her predominantly White sixth grade students:

“When my president says let’s make America great again, when was he talking about? He must be talking about when it was great for Europeans. Because when it comes to minorities, America has never been great for minorities.”

But where’s the lie?

It’s funny that they’re calling the truth an Anti-Trump rant https://t.co/LsUTsev0c0 — Dre (@LifeOfPley) April 5, 2018

The sneaky student who recorded the teacher’s rant stopped by FOX News this week and revealed how disappointed she was in Ms. Benton:

Of course, Trump’s Trump-ets came for the teacher on social media:

A teacher in Georgia decided to rant against President Trump and claim he wants to bring back segregation and all kinds of stuff. Teachers should teach not indoctrinate our kids. — Matt McKeithan (@MattMcKeithan) March 31, 2018

Teachers should and need to keep political opinions out of the classrooms!! — davidjacobs (@daveJII) April 3, 2018

The social studies teacher has yet to speak out about the incident.

SMH. Sorry, Ms. Benton — they obviously can’t handle the truth.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: