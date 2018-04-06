Georgia teacher dragged for telling students ‘America’s Never Been Great’

It’s very interesting (and highly annoying) that people will entertain Donald Trump‘s outlandish fake news inspired tweets, but when someone with sense presents facts against the cheetoh, er, President and supporters, folks are up in arms.
Georgia teacher Johnetta Benton had to learn that the hard way after students recorded her giving an anti-Trump lesson during Black History Month. She told her predominantly White sixth grade students:
“When my president says let’s make America great again, when was he talking about? He must be talking about when it was great for Europeans. Because when it comes to minorities, America has never been great for minorities.”
But where’s the lie?
The sneaky student who recorded the teacher’s rant stopped by FOX News this week and revealed how disappointed she was in Ms. Benton:
Of course, Trump’s Trump-ets came for the teacher on social media:
The social studies teacher has yet to speak out about the incident.
SMH. Sorry, Ms. Benton — they obviously can’t handle the truth.