Black Women Shine Light On Fight Against Systemic Racism With New York March

Unapologetic Black women are taking to the streets in their fight against racism in New York. Activists have planned a march across the Governor Mario M. Cuomo bridge, formerly known as the Tappan Zee Bridge, for Saturday, April 7.

Already, the “Black Women’s March: Continuing the Legacy of Harriet Tubman” event has reportedly been met with opposition from NY state. Threats of mass arrests have been made against marchers, but they plan to soldier on for the fight. The event will “highlight the ways in which black women outside urban areas deal with racism and celebrate their contributions to fighting racism,” according to the event’s Facebook page.

The Black Lives Matter Hudson Valley chapter and local community group 100 Sistas wants folks to march against what they called “systemic oppression that is stealing [Black women and girls] livelihoods and lives.” Activists also recognized that their march will call attention to police shootings affecting people of color, including the killings of Stephon Clark, Decynthia Clements, Danny Ray Thomas and Saheed Vassell.

“Why not just help us get across the bridge?” Vanessa Green, an organizer and activist, said to Lohud, adding that a peaceful, impactful protest is the goal. “I don’t want to get arrested. I would take an arrest for the cause.”

The march begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Broadway and Route 119 in Tarrytown before moving to the bridge around 12 noon. Marchers will reach the special “Bench By The Road,” a fixture that author Toni Morrison dedicated to abolitionist Cynthia Hesdra in Nyack.

Hundreds of folks are expected at the event, Green said. As of Friday afternoon, 181 people said on Facebook that they are planning to march.

More than $7,400 has been raised to help disabled people march on GoFundMe.

The hope is that the bridge may be closed to make room for the marchers, Green said.

“What has changed that we can’t walk across that bridge?” she said. “I get so frustrated. Black lives, black women, black trans women are never considered in this country.”

SEE ALSO:

I Had To Endure ‘Make American Great Again’ Hats At The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

What’s The Future Of Black People In The Democratic Party If The Disrespect Continues?