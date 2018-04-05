XXXXXX Elected the 60th Mayor of Atlanta

XXXXXXX — xxxxxxxxx — has been elected Mayor of Atlanta.

Her win winds down a protracted campaign that culminated in a run-off election.

Democrat Bottoms faced independent Mary Norwood in Tuesday’s nonpartisan runoff to succeed Mayor Kasim Reed, who was term limited from seeking re-election.

Bottoms and Norwood earned about 26% and 21%, respectively, of the vote in the general election on November 6, emerging as the top two candidates from a field of 11.

The distance between the two candidates was razor thin on Tuesday night, with 100 percent of precincts reporting and the two candidates both at 50 percent.

