Women Who Flipped Off Trump Is Suing Her Employer For Firing Her

On October 28, 2017, Juli Briskman was peacefully riding her bike in Sterling, Virginia when Trump’s motorcade pulled up. Clearly, any person with a soul would have an aggressive reaction being so close to our racist president, so Briskman flipped 45 the bird. See below.

Remember bicycle flip-off? Juli Briskman was fired after she flipped off @realDonaldTrump motorcade last fall. Now she’s suing Gov. Cont. Akima claiming her right to free speech was violated b/c her company feared government retaliation. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/MFT6bs4rFL — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) April 4, 2018

The photo went viral and her employer Akima LLC fired her, claiming Briskman violated the company’s social media policy by using the viral image for her profile picture on Facebook and Twitter. She told the Huffington Post, “They said, ‘We’re separating from you.’ Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’” Akima manages government contracts and Briskman had only been working there a little over six months.

She questioned how the company’s policy was enforced, claiming a male colleague kept his job after calling someone “a f*cking Libtard a**hole’ on Facebook. “How is that any less ‘obscene’ than me flipping off the president? How is that fair?”

Briskman is now suing her former employer. According to USA Today, “alleging that when the government contractor forced her out it violated Virginia employment law. The suit filed Wednesday by The Geller Law Group claims Akima acted improperly in firing an employee for fear of unlawful government retaliation.” Her attorney Maria Simon said in a press release, “Juli’s expression of disapproval of the President is fundamental political speech protected by both the United States Constitution and Virginia state law.” Simon’s law partner Rebecca Geller also said, “Although many will disagree with Ms. Briskman’s message and her means of expressing it, there can be no doubt that such speech is at the very core of the First Amendment and the Virginia Constitution.”

See Briskman’s tweet below:

I criticized @realDonaldTrump, but I never thought I would lose my job b/c I live in the world's greatest Democracy. I am fighting back because no American should have to choose between their pocketbooks & their principles @GellerLawyers @protctdemocracy https://t.co/Q3CWhP7KF7 — juli_briskman (@julibriskman) April 4, 2018

That said, she is not suing for a huge amount, USA Today reports, “Akima promised Briskman four weeks of severance pay but gave her only two. Briskman wants the other two weeks of pay and for Akima to foot the bill for her legal fees. That comes to a whopping $2,692.30.”

Akima has no comment on the lawsuit.

SEE ALSO:

One Step Forward, 10 Steps Back: San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor Unseated By Rich White Man

Jada Speaks Out For Mo’Nique And The Comedian Has More Thoughts On Amy Schumer’s Success

Rihanna Just Singlehandedly Snatched Snapchat’s Wig… And Its Stock Is Going Down

Also On Atlanta Daily World: