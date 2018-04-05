Councilmembers Andrea Boone and Marci Collier Overstreet demolish vacant properties today

Councilmembers Andrea Boone of District 10 and Marci Collier Overstreet of District 11 will participate in the demolition of several vacant properties in their districts on Thursday, April 5.

The District 10 property is located at 3714 Collier Drive, N.W. Attendees are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m., and the demolition will take place at 10 a.m.

3714 Collier Drive, N.W. was built in 1936, and the City of Atlanta received an initial complaint about the property on April 12, 2012. After going through the in-rem process, which included extended research to locate the owner, inspections of the property and a title search, a demolition order was issued on August 24, 217 with a notice to proceed with demolition on February 19, 2018.

“The neighbors in these historic communities deserve to have these properties come down,” said Boone. “They’ve been vacant for several years now. I’m glad that we are clearing out these eyesores and revitalizing the community.”

“Housing code violations have been a longstanding issue throughout the city, and it is encouraging to see Mayor Bottoms and Councilmember Boone continuing and completing the work that (former city councilmember) C.T. Martin helped champion,” said Collier Heights Community Association president and Neighborhood Planning Unit I zoning committee member Harold Morton. “The causes for blight are complicated, and the City of Atlanta is proving that it is committed to doing its part to address this issue.”

The commitment to removing blighted properties spans across the city, said Overstreet. The property to be demolished in her district is located at 1944 Kimberly Road, S.W. Its demolition will begin at 11 a.m.

1944 Kimberly Road, S.W. was built in 1955, and the City of Atlanta received an initial complaint about it on December 30, 2015. After going through the in-rem process including extended research to locate the owner, inspections of the property and a title search, a demolition order was issued on August 24, 2017 with a notice to proceed with demolition on March 14, 2018.

“Too often, when the original owner of these properties passes away, their next of kin can’t keep them up, even if the deeds have been properly transferred,” Overstreet said. “It is our goal to ensure that these abandoned properties do not become a haven for criminal activity.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: