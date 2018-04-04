Sound Royalties’ Reggie Calloway speaks at Business of Music Summit and Panel Discussion

Summary: Sound Royalties, an innovative finance firm serving music professionals, today announced that its Director of Funding Reggie Calloway will be a returning panelist at the Second Annual Business of Music Summit in Atlanta, Georgia. Taking place on April 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Calloway’s panel will address how to properly register and collect your rightful royalties due as an independent music professional.

Sound Royalties, a leading finance firm specializing in the music industry, announced today that the company’s Director of Funding Reggie Calloway will speak at the upcoming Second Annual Business of Music Summit panel discussion. The summit will take place on April 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Suite Food Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

Organized by respected music attorney Kendall A. Minter, Esq., Co-Founder of BESLA and Chairman Emeritus of the Rhythm & Blues Foundation, the summit will include three seminars addressing topics such as protecting your assets as a music professional and a reflection of the current state of the industry and new opportunities for growth. Minter also serves on the advisory board for Sound Royalties and sits on the board of directors for Sound Exchange.

Calloway will participate as a returning panelist in the summit’s first seminar discussion about how independent artists, producers, songwriters and indie label musicians can be successful in today’s digital and streaming market. He will also address how to properly register music in order to collect rightful royalties due as an independent music professional.

Sound Royalties is also proud to be a sponsor of the event, and will be providing branded merchandise and other giveaways to summit attendees.

“AskMusicLawyer.com is proud to welcome back Sound Royalties as a co-sponsor of the 2nd Annual Business of Music Summit,” said Minter, Esq. “This very timely and informative conference will provide a virtual business and legal road map to the Atlanta music community with renowned and experienced industry professionals. The educational panels will address the path to developing and maintaining a successful career or business in today’s music industry. Our goal is to promote the opportunity for empowerment through information and knowledge, networking and career building. This summit is an event not to be missed.”

Calloway added: “Sound Royalties makes it a point to share industry knowledge and insight that may help music professionals succeed. We are excited to be a sponsor for this great event put on by our friend and esteemed colleague Kendall Minter, and I am thrilled to participate as a panelist, share my experiences and advise budding young musicians.”

