King Center details for 50th Anniversary of the Assassination

Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), announces plans that The Center will lead the nation and the world in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of her father’s assassination.

“My father demonstrated his love for this country by striving to bring about the nonviolent social change needed for America to reach its full potential as a nation committed to justice and equality for all,” says Rev. Bernice King. “Today as we reflect on his life and work we are reminded that as citizens of the world we all have a part to play in creating the ‘Beloved Community.’ In his memory we are all called upon to rededicate ourselves to elimination of the triple evils of racism, poverty and militarism.”

The majority of The King Center’s MLK50 Forward events are free and open to the public beginning on April 2nd in Memphis, TN and ending April 9th in Atlanta, GA.

Wednesday, April 4 King Center / Yolanda D. King Theatre for The Performing Arts 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize is The King Center’s highest award is presented for commitment to nonviolence as a way of life through which social justice, human rights and civil liberties are attained for all. The 2018 Peace Prize Award Ceremony honors lawyers Benjamin Ferencz and Bryan Stevenson. Moderated by Rev. Bernice A. King and Atlanta’s legendary news anchor Monica Pearson.

Wednesday, April 4 Ebenezer Baptist Church / MLK Community Center Noon

Peace Prize Luncheon

*Honorees and special guests invited

Wednesday, April 4 King Center / Crypt of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 7:01 p.m. EST

Global Bell Ringing & King Family Wreath laying at the time of Dr. King’s assassination 50 years

ago.

Saturday, April 7 Georgia Freight Depot 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

King Centennial Speaks: The Centennial Generation of “King Children,” Miss Yolanda Renee

King, Granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Miss Maryn Rippy, Granddaughter of A.D. King,

hosts youth from all over the world who have done extraordinary work for humanity. Ages 2 -13

welcomed. ABC’s Hudson Yang of Fresh off the Boat to Emcee.

*Please register to attend at http://www.MLK50Forward.org

Monday, April 9 Memorial Service/ Historic Ebenezer 10:30 a.m. EST

In 1968 the world mourned the loss of a true American hero who dedicated his life to helping

others. Fifty years later we commemorate his passing by gathering in the same sanctuary to reflect

on his life as a Drum Major for Peace, Justice and Righteousness and to rededicate ourselves to

moving his Dream Forward.

*Private invitation only

Monday, April 9 March for Humanity 12:00 p.m. EST

Thousands will gather at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for a March for Humanity & Love for

Humanity Rally. The march will start at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jackson Ave. and end at the

Georgia State Capitol, with a Love for Humanity Rally at the Dr. Martin Luther King Statue.

*Please register to walk http://www.MLK50Forward.org

For more detailed information on all MLK50 Forward events please visit www.MLK50Forward.org

Follow on social media @TheKingCenter | #MLK50Forward

