17-Year-Old Murdered By Store Clerk Over Beer

On March 29, 17-year-old Dorian Harris entered a convenience store in Memphis, Tennessee. The clerk, 28-year-old Anwar Ghazali, believed he stole a beer, followed him out of the store and shot him.

WREG in Memphis reports, “According to arrest warrants, Ghazali chased Harris after he stole a beer from Top Stop Shop Thursday night. He then allegedly shot him from behind. Harris was found dead two days later next to a woman’s home. A witness told police that Ghazali walked back into the store after the shooting and said, ‘I think I shot him.’” Dorian’s body was found at body was at 3:52 p.m. on March 31.

#Breaking Update: Family members identify 17y/o Dorian Harris as the body found yesterday in Hype Park. Memphis police have charged store clerk Anwar Ghazali with murder after they say the clerk shot and killed Dorian for stealing a beer. pic.twitter.com/akFqzmEUi4 — Jerica Phillips (@Jerica_Phillips) April 1, 2018

Police say the shooting was caught on camera and Dorian Harris wasn’t reported missing. Police spokesman Louis Brownlee said, “The victim/suspect stole a beer and goes out of the store. The suspect tries to stop him. Shoots at him. Hits him once. He doesn’t officially know that he hit him. Yesterday, a female comes home, sees a person lying next to the home. Calls police.” He also added, “We don’t want people to steal from businesses. We also don’t want people hunting suspects down and shooting them. If he’s not giving direct, imminent danger to you, leave it be. Call the cops. Let us figure it out.”

After admitting to the shooting, the clerk has been arrested and charged with murder.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Dorian Harris. We hope his family gets justice.

SEE ALSO:

Stephon Clark’s Family Hires Civil Rights Lawyer Ben Crump

Will Sacramento DA Charge Police With Murder Of Stephon Clark?

Black Women Saving NBC? Hoda Kotb Becomes ‘Today’ Co-Anchor After Tamron Hall’s Exit