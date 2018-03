At least six of the 20 bullets police shot into Stephon Clark’s body hit him in the back, according to a new report. A forensic pathologist hired by Clark’s family to perform an autopsy independent of Sacramento County officials made the announcement of the procedure’s findings on Friday afternoon, ABC News reported.

NEW: Stephon Clark was shot eight times, six times in the back and once in the side toward the back, according to forensic pathologist who performed independent autopsy. https://t.co/CgVyORdubt pic.twitter.com/xItOyxbrkf — ABC News (@ABC) March 30, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: