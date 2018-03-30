Georgia Piedmont Technical College Hosts Manufacturers Luncheon

“Annual Luncheon Included $130,000 Donation Presentation from DART Foundation”

Georgia Piedmont Technical College recently welcomed leaders from local businesses and industries, as well as civic and elected officials, to its annual Manufacturers Luncheon. Each year, the luncheon is coordinated to recognize companies nominated by the college to compete in the annual statewide Manufacturer of the Year competition.

“Congratulations to our 2018 nominees for Manufacturer of the Year,” said Dr. Jabari Simama, President, Georgia Piedmont Technical College. “We are proud of you for all of the work you do in our communities, both professionally and socially. We are so honored that you are here with us today, and we look forward to continuing to celebrate with you during the Governor’s Manufacturing Appreciation Week Luncheon, April 12, 2018. You know you are all winners!”

This year’s luncheon also included a special announcement and presentation from the Dart Foundation. “It is an honor to be here today on behalf of the Dart Foundation,” said Lisa S. Phillips, Dart Foundation Committee Lead. “On behalf of the Dart Foundation’s Board, I present this special grant, in the amount of $130,000, to Georgia Piedmont Technical College. This grant will assist in the purchase of Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Equipment that will be available in the new Advanced Manufacturing Center. We are committed to providing impactful grants that will strengthen and improve the quality of life in our community!”

“We are ecstatic to partner with the Dart Foundation to upgrade our facilities to Industry 4.0 standards,” said Dr. Anthony Neal, Vice President, Institutional Advancement and Executive Director, GPTC Foundation. “This grant will allow Georgia Piedmont Tech to recruit students with a keen interest in manufacturing, as well as meet the growing demand by area employers to hire workers who understand how to operate programs and machinery allowing mass customization, creating an opportunity for businesses to cut costs and save money.”

“Having a lab that meets Industry 4.0 standards will have a direct and positive impact on our students,” continued Dr. Simama. “For example, we are recruiting our second cohort of students for our German Apprenticeship program, a program we developed in partnership with our Chambers of Commerce, College & Career Academies and local industry representatives. By upgrading Georgia Piedmont Tech’s center to Industry 4.0 standards, we are able to offer these apprentices and our other students the only training program in the state that addresses this kind of ‘smart device’ training.”

Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s luncheon, held on its Newton campus, is a pre-cursor to the statewide Manufacturing Appreciation Week luncheon. Each year, Georgia Piedmont Technical College consults with local chambers of commerce and other economic development entities to identify companies to nominate for the Manufacturer of the Year competition.

Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s 2018 nominees are:

Small Business Category

Bulldog Steel Fabrication

Evans Tool & Die, Inc. /Evans Metal Stamping, Inc.

Gates Corporation

ZYCI CNC Machining

Medium Business Category

Mannington Mills

Michelin Tread Technologies

Large Business Category

Golden State Foods

About Dart Foundation:

The Dart Foundation is a private family foundation established by Dart Container Corporation founder William A. Dart and his wife Claire T. Dart. The Foundation supports projects that enhance education, especially in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math, and those that improve the quality of life in specific communities.

About Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Established in 1961, Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) is one of the top technical colleges in Georgia. As a student-centered institution, GPTC prepares individuals with the skills necessary to succeed in a rapidly changing, global economy. In August 2016, the Atlanta Business Chronicle ranked Georgia Piedmont among the top ten technical colleges in terms of enrollment. GPTC's graduation rate, as reported by the Technical College System of Georgia in its annual Benchmark Report, is more than 78.3 percent, and its graduates secure employment at a level resulting in a 99.5 percent total job placement rate. With nearly 4,000 students, Georgia Piedmont's adult education program is among the largest in the state. The college has 11 learning centers in DeKalb, Newton, Rockdale and Morgan counties.

