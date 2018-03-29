Parkland Survivor David Hogg Is About To Destroy The Vile Career Of Fox News’ Racist Laura Ingraham

The Parkland survivors are not here to play games. They are seeking change and not afraid to call out the NRA, Marco Rubio or the media for ignoring Black and brown voices in the fight against gun violence. Now, just one of the few despicable racists over at Fox News is about to learn an overdue lesson from activist David Hogg.

Yesterday morning, Laura Ingraham had time to tweet about a 17-year-old’s college admission status. She pointed out that Hogg, who has a 4.2 GPA (even though she wrote 4.1, when the article she tweeted clearly said 4.2), didn’t get accepted into four colleges, including UCLA. See the idiotic tweet below:

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Instead of going back and forth with Ingraham, Hogg decided to go right to her pocket.

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Before you know it, he had her list of advertisers:

Laura is now trending and it’s hard to find anyone who is on her side.

Laura Ingraham is a soulless piece of human excrement with no capacity for empathy. https://t.co/rwrVMjZ35C — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 29, 2018

Stop supporting Laura Ingraham show, I own one of your beds and want to continue buying your products but won’t even consider it if you continue running your ads during her show. Find other shows that represent your philosophy better. Stop the bully — Betty Ceballos (@YedlisbettC) March 29, 2018

Laura Ingraham thinks she's helping her ratings by attacking a traumatized kid who just lost 17 friends & teachers, for getting rejected by colleges. The sad truth is that she probably is. Many of these Fox viewers will eat this up. This is the VERY definition of Cyberbullying — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 29, 2018

Check out @davidhogg111, he's leading the boycott efforts for Laura Ingraham's show. She's attacking him. We can't let that happen. It's sick, twisted and disgusting. Time for FauxNews to #FireIngraham. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 29, 2018

First, Laura Ingraham had the nerve to tell Lebron James to “shut up and dribble.” Now, she mocking one of the Parkland students for not getting into college.

Fox News is so Proud!

Holy Irrelevant Self Righteous Judgemental Bitch Shit Balls — LiberalLecter❄️ (@LiberalLecter) March 29, 2018

Laura Ingraham is attacking Stoneman Douglas Survivor David Hogg for not getting accepted into his first choice of college. At least we know Laura Ingraham will have no problem getting accepted into Hell. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 29, 2018

“The Parkland kids are disrespectful” said Laura Ingraham, a grown woman who mocked one of the Parkland kids with a 4.1 GPA for not getting into some colleges he applied to. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 29, 2018

Some folks are even calling for Melania Trump to speak out, considering she is against cyber-bullying, which is exactly what Ingraham did. David’s sister tweeted the First Lady:

Laura Ingraham has a long history of despicable behavior. She fat-shamed Meghan McCain, made a Nazi-salute at the 2016 RNC convention, retweeted Nazis, and is a vicious homophobe who outed closeted gay college students by recording them — even though her brother was gay. She is also deeply anti-immigrant, even by conservative standards. Last month, the 54-year-old attacked LeBron James and Kevin Durant for being Americans with opinions. If Bill O’Reilly can be taken down, then so can Laura.

