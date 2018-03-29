LET’S MAKEUP: Becca Cosmetics Releases A Highlighter Shade Suitable For Dark Skin Black Girls

Oh my glow! Our award-winning Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter formula is now available in 10 permanent shades so you can find the shade that makes you glow! From the fairest of the fair to the deepest of the deep, from neutral tones to pops of colour, we've got a #BECCAGlow for everyone! Shop at BECCACosmetics.com ❤️💛💚💙💜 Shades pictured: Pearl, Moonstone, Opal, Champagne Pop, Prosecco Pop, Prismatic Amethyst (now permanent), Rose Quartz (now permanent), Rose Gold, Topaz, and Chocolate Geode (NEW).
Becca Cosmetics is the latest beauty brand to jump on the inclusivity bandwagon and has added their darkest highlighter yet, to compliment women with deep melanin.
Becca Cosmetics launched a new line of their Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter ($38.00, Sephora.com), boasting on Instagram that it’s expanded to “10 all-inclusive shades specifically designed to add lift and light to any complexion.”
The darkest highlighter complexion is called Chocolate Geode and it’s described as a “rich chocolate brown with gold pearl.”
Now with 10 permanent shades in our Pressed Highlighter range – there’s a #BECCAGlow for everyone! Find the shade that makes you glow at BECCACosmetics.com or @Sephora now! Check out our Story to see these stunning shades in action. Shades shown (from inner wrist out): Pearl, Prismatic Amethyst, Moonstone, Rose Quartz, Champagne Pop, Opal, Prosecco Pop, Rose Gold, Topaz and Chocolate Geode.
The brand added that these are “permanent shades.” Good to know they won’t be going anywhere.
For our dark skin beauties: if you try out Chocolate Geode, tag us @HelloBeautiful so we can see! If you have tried it, tell us all about it in the comment section.
